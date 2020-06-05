Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: JCPenney Announces 154 Stores Set To Close Through Summer
Three Children, Dog Rescued From Roof By Firefighters After Blaze Breaks Out

Kathy Reakes
Kingston Firefighters use a ladder truck to rescue three children from a rooftop during a fire.
Kingston Firefighters use a ladder truck to rescue three children from a rooftop during a fire. Photo Credit: Kingston Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 461

Three children and a dog were rescued from a cloud of smoke and fire-filled apartment by firefighters using ladders to reach them.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 4, in an Ulster County second-floor apartment at 728 Broadway in Kingston.

When Kingston firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes, they found smoke coming from the windows and a second alarm was sounded by Deputy Fire Chief Darren Bondar.

The children, two boys, ages 14 and 6, and a 13-year-old girl, along with their dog, climbed through the window to the roof where they were rescued by firefighters using a ladder truck.

Once rescued, the three were found to be fine and the fire was quickly extinguished, the department said.

Firefighters were on the scene for a little over two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

