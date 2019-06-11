Three Charged In Rockland Gang Assault

Three suspects have been charged after police say they were involved in a gang assault in the area.

Orangetown Police say they responded to a report of an assault in the area of the Joseph B. Clarke Rail Trail and Greenbush Road in the Hamlet of Orangeburg on Wednesday, June 5 around 10:15 p.m.

A 17-year-old victim suffered physical injuries during the assault and was transported and treated at Nyack Monteflore Hospital, according to police.

Further investigation led to the identification of three suspects: Ziad Cecunjanin, 20, of Tappan and two 17-year-old suspects whose names have been withheld due to eligibility for Youthful Offender status, police say.

Each of the suspects surrendered themselves at Orangetown Police Headquarters on Monday, June 10 after being contacted by department detectives.

Police say the suspects physically assaulted the victim, causing them to need medical treatment for injuries.

The suspects were processed and charged with second-degree gang assault, a felony. Each suspect was released on bail after arraignment by Hon. Richard Finning of the Orangetown Justice Court and is scheduled to return on Tuesday, July 16.

