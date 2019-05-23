Contact Us
Three Charged In Connection To Violent Home Invasion

Joe Lombardi
Lexington Avenue in Cortlandt.
Lexington Avenue in Cortlandt. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three men are in custody on felony charges after a violent home invasion in Northern Westchester.

The incident occurred on Lexington Avenue in the town of Cortlandt on Wednesday, May 15.

An investigation by state police from the Cortlandt barracks found three individuals were involved in a confrontation involving weapons, including a knife and baseball bat, which resulted in one victim sustaining non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Following the investigation, three arrests were made on Wednesday, May 22:

  • An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree assault with intent to cause injury with a knife (a Class D felony) and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class A misdemeanor).
  • Bernardo Orozco, 42, of Cortlandt, was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted assault with a baseball bat (a Class D felony) and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class A misdemeanor).
  • Shakeal T. Tyler, 27, of Ossining, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary (a Class C felony).

All three subjects were arraigned before the Town of Cortlandt Court. The 18-year-old was remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or secured bond. Orozco was remanded to county jail without bail, and Tyler was remanded in lieu of $7,500 cash bail or secure bond.

