Three Behind Bars Following Violent Robbery, Attack, State Police Say

Three men are behind bars after allegedly invading a home, dragging a resident outside, and then beating and robbing them.

The incident was reported on Friday, May 1, when New York State Police responded to a Sullivan County home in Loch Sheldrake for a reported attack, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Desaan Clark, 19, and Unique Junior, 21, both of Monticello, along with Kaseem Mcneal, 26, of Hurleysville, allegedly went to the home on Wednesday, April 29, and dragged a resident from the home and repeatedly hit the victim.

The victim was robbed of clothing, an iPhone, Apple Air Pods, a phone charger, New York State Driver’s License, a debit card, and approximately $250, Nevel said.

The three then fled the area in a white SUV.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was able to identify the attackers.

Clark and Mcneal were charged with:

Second-degree robbery aided by another person

Second-degree robbery causing physical injury

Assault

Junior was charged with assault.

All three were virtually arraigned and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow, police said.

