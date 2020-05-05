Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Three Behind Bars Following Violent Robbery, Attack, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Three Sullivan County residents were arrested after allegedly invading a home and beating the resident and stealing goods.
Three Sullivan County residents were arrested after allegedly invading a home and beating the resident and stealing goods. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Three men are behind bars after allegedly invading a home, dragging a resident outside, and then beating and robbing them.

The incident was reported on Friday, May 1, when New York State Police responded to a Sullivan County home in Loch Sheldrake for a reported attack, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Desaan Clark, 19, and Unique Junior, 21, both of Monticello, along with Kaseem Mcneal, 26, of Hurleysville, allegedly went to the home on Wednesday, April 29, and dragged a resident from the home and repeatedly hit the victim.

The victim was robbed of clothing, an iPhone, Apple Air Pods, a phone charger, New York State Driver’s License, a debit card, and approximately $250, Nevel said.

The three then fled the area in a white SUV.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was able to identify the attackers.

Clark and Mcneal were charged with:

  • Second-degree robbery aided by another person
  • Second-degree robbery causing physical injury
  • Assault

Junior was charged with assault.

All three were virtually arraigned and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow, police said.

