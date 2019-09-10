Contact Us
Police & Fire

Three-Alarm Fire Destroys One Of Area's Oldest Car Dealerships

Kathy Reakes
A three-alarm fire destroyed Port Jervis' oldest car dealership
A three-alarm fire destroyed Port Jervis' oldest car dealership Photo Credit: Photo by Jose Elena Luyand

A three-alarm fire ripped through one of the oldest car dealerships in the area, burning the building down.

The fire started around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Port Jervis at the Auto Dreams Group Ltd., at 73 Kingston Ave., which was previously Clark Motors, officials said.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene that grew to a three-alarm fire consuming the building. The fire was out by 12:30 p.m.

Photos by Becca Lynn Carter

Port Jervis Fire Department officials were not available to say if how many cars were destroyed or if anyone was injured.

Heavy smoke from the fire caused students at area school to be let out about 15 late, according to the District Superintendent Mike Rydell.

In addition, Rydell said extra buses were brought in to bring walkers directly home.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

