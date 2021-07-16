Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley Home

A home suffered extensive damage after a three-alarm fire broke out in the area, officials announced.

First responders in Putnam County were called to a home in Mahopac Falls on Geymer Drive at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, when the massive blaze was reported that broke out in an area residence.

While responding, fire officials said they were able to observe heavy smoke coming from the home, prompting a second alarm to be sounded upon arrival at the scene minutes later.

Officials said that the fire engulfed the home and a car in the driveway, while a third alarm was later sounded.

While crews were battling the blaze, first responders temporarily closed nearby streets in the area to traffic, which were reopened within an hour of the fire breaking out.

One firefighter and one civilian refused medical attention at the scene. The home suffered significant heat and smoke damage throughout and was determined to be uninhabitable

No injuries were initially reported. It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation by the Putnam County Fire Investigation Team.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.