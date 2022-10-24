They Get Around: Police Impound 42 Vehicles, Charge 2 With Drug Possession In Westchester

Over 40 vehicles were impounded by police in a Westchester County city after a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail, which also resulted in two people being charged with drug possessions.

On Friday night, Oct. 21, the Yonkers Police Department searched the city for license plate, registration, equipment, and moving violations during the enforcement detail, police said.

As a result of this search, 42 vehicles were impounded, and over two-dozen summonses were issued, Yonkers Police announced along with a video showing many of the impounded vehicles soundtracked with "I Get Around" by The Beach Boys.

Violations included:

Fraudulent or expired temporary license plates;

Deliberate covering of VIN numbers;

No license plates.

Police also arrested two unnamed individuals for cocaine and heroin possession after a vehicle inventory search, authorities said.

"Driving on public roads is a privilege, not an entitlement. Vehicles that are not properly registered, inspected, and insured are a safety hazard to other motorists and pedestrians, and often degrade the quality of life of our residents; more so, many of the overnight larcenies and catalytic converter thefts often involve unlawfully operated motor vehicles," Yonkers Police said.

