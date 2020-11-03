Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's How Many Are Still Without Power After Damaging Winds Sweep Through Area
Police & Fire

Teenage Woman Flees From Police, Crashes Into Utility Pole In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Rockland County teen was arrested after fleeing from police and crashing into a utility pole.
A Rockland County teen was arrested after fleeing from police and crashing into a utility pole. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County teenage woman was charged with fleeing from police and reckless driving after crashing a vehicle.

The incident took place Monday, Nov. 2, when the Montebello 18-year-old fled when a Ramapo Police officer attempted to stop her vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo, Ramapo Police said.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed losing control of the vehicle and striking a utility pole on Inwood Drive, police said.

A Montbello teen was arrested after crashing her vehicle into a utility pole.

Ramapo Police Department

The driver, and her passenger, a 23-year-old New Hempstead man, were transported to Nyack Hospital for treatment. 

The driver was charged with reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed driving, possession of marijuana.

The passenger was charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Both were released without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.