Teen Nabbed After Taking Cops On 12-Mile Chase On I-87, State Police Say

A teen was arrested by New York State Police after allegedly taking troopers on a chase through Orange County when he failed to stop for a traffic violation.

Emir K. Georges, age 19, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, April 25 after state police attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation on I-87 in Woodbury, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

Instead of stopping, Georges took police on a pursuit that lasted for about 12 miles before he pulled over, said McCormick.

Georges was taken into custody and charged with:

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

