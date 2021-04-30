Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Teen Nabbed After Taking Cops On 12-Mile Chase On I-87, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A New York man was arrested for allegedly taking state police on a 12-mile pursuit in Orange County.
A New York man was arrested for allegedly taking state police on a 12-mile pursuit in Orange County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A teen was arrested by New York State Police after allegedly taking troopers on a chase through Orange County when he failed to stop for a traffic violation.

Emir K. Georges, age 19, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, April 25 after state police attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation on I-87 in Woodbury, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

Instead of stopping, Georges took police on a pursuit that lasted for about 12 miles before he pulled over, said McCormick.

Georges was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a vehicle
  •  Reckless endangerment
  • Reckless driving

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

