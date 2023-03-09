Teen Killed In Broad Daylight Hudson Valley Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting in broad daylight left a teenager dead in Westchester County.

It happened around 10:35 a.m. Thursday, March 9 in Mount Vernon in the courtyard of the Levister Towers complex.

When first responders arrived, they located a Mount Vernon youth apparently a victim of a gunshot wound.

Mount Vernon Police Officers and Firefighters immediately began to aid the victim, who was then transported to Montefiore Mount Vernon emergency room.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the emergency room.

Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department are investigating this incident with the assistance of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510.

