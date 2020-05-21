Teen In BMW Nabbed After Going 132 MPH In Chase, State Police Say

A teenager driving a BMW topped 130 mph and was issued more than a dozen tickets after trying to evade New York State Police troopers during a high-speed chase in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police troopers in Sullivan County spotted a blue BMW M3 driving 111 mph in a 55 mph zone in Mamakating on Route 17 at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, prompting a traffic stop.

When troopers attempted to conduct the stop, the driver, later identified as New York City resident Sulejman Muratovic, 19, of Brooklyn, failed to comply and sped west on Route 17, eventually reaching a top speed of 132 mph, police said.

Muratovic was allegedly driving erratically, passing vehicles on the shoulder before eventually pulling over.

According to police, when troopers exited their vehicles to conduct the traffic stop, Muratovic sped away again.

Muratovic and his vehicle were later located on Kukas Road in Thompson, where he was taken into custody without further incident, and his BMW was towed.

Troopers arrested Muratovic, who was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving, all misdemeanors. Muratovic was also issued 14 vehicle and traffic law violations.

