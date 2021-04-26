Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teen Facing DWI, Manslaughter Charges After Girl Killed In Rockland Crash

Kathy Reakes
A Rockland County teen who was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed his vehicle, killing a 16-year-old girl, will appear in court on Monday, April 26.

The unidentified 17-year-old driver has been charged with:

  • Second-degree manslaughter,
  • Second-degree assault,
  • First-degree vehicular assault,
  • Second-degree vehicular manslaughter,
  • DWI.

The crash, that claimed the life of Jacqueline Zangrilli and injured four others, took place around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, April 24 in Rockland County on Route 202 in the Village of Montebello.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, causing power disruption in the area, Ramapo Police said.

Following the crash, a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, from Suffern, was intoxicated. He was transported from Nyack Hospital to the Ramapo Police Department for arrest processing.

He was arraigned virtually Saturday, April 24, in Rockland County Youth Superior Court, was released on his own recognizance.

Zangrilli is being remembered on a GoFundMe page and on various social media sights as an incredible teen who loved field hockey and basketball. 

Donations are pouring in on a GoFundMe page, raising more than $98,000 as of early Monday.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and is expected to take some time to complete, Ramapo Police say.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

