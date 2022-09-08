Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Search Underway For Fisherman Whose Boat Capsized In Hudson Valley River
Police & Fire

Teen Duo Nabbed In Hudson Valley With Gun Following Chase, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The gun found in the steering wheel.
The gun found in the steering wheel. Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

Two teens were nabbed for allegedly having a weapon following a chase in Northern Westchester.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant. 

According to the Westchester County Police, officers attempted to stop the teens after receiving notice from the state police they were driving a vehicle without a license.

When officers attempted to stop the teens, the 19-year-old driver fled on the parkway until he became stuck in traffic in Mount Pleasant and was arrested along with his 17-year-old passenger, police said.

A further investigation by officers and detectives assigned revealed a firearm hidden in the steering column and a loaded magazine on the driver's side floorboard, police said.

Additionally, the vehicle was equipped with a motorized stealth license plate flipper to conceal the rear license plate, they added.

The 19-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful fleeing of a police officer. He is being held at the Westchester County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The 17-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and released.

"Great police work by all involved in taking a loaded firearm off the streets with a well-deserved shout out to the Conditions Unit and several of the additional WCPD units who helped in this apprehension and investigation," the department said.  

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.