Teen Charged With Attempted Murder Following Stabbings Of Rockland Men

A teenager was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Labor Day stabbings on a Jersey Shore beach that left two Rockland County men hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said Tuesday, Sept. 8.

"We did have two individuals in custody last night, but only one of them is responsible for both stabbings," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The juvenile -- a 17-year-old from Newark-- is also facing weapons-related charges in the 3:30 p.m. incident on Jenkinson's Beach, Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph A. Michigan said in a joint release with Billhimer.

The men -- ages 22 and 18 from West Haverstraw -- were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City with serious wounds, authorities said Tuesday. Daily Voice is withholding the names of the victims for privacy reasons.

The Jenkinson’s Lifeguards, Jenkinson’s management and security staff and the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, collectively, "are the reason these two young men are still alive and we have the right person in custody,” the prosecutor said.

“Everyone involved from the moment this heinous crime occurred really went above and beyond."

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit assisted in the arrest.

There was no immediate threat to the general public.

