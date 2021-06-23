Teen Accused Of Raping Minor Numerous Times In Hudson Valley

A teen who used to live in the Hudson Valley is facing charges for allegedly raping a minor repeatedly, New York State Police announced.

Cameron McEwen, age 19, a former Orange County resident now living in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Monday, June 21, and charged with rape, coercion, sexual misconduct, and endangering the welfare of a child following an “extensive investigation.”

Police said that the investigation determined that in December 2020, McEwen allegedly coerced and raped a minor “numerous times” while living in Middletown.

The investigation into McEwen led to the issuance of a warrant for his arrest for second-degree rape on Friday, May 7 this year from the Orange County Court.

Investigators said that New York State Police were assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the United State Marshalls Service Fugitive Task Force, and the Plains Township Police Department with the apprehension of McEwen in Luzerne County, PA, where he was already in a correctional facility.

According to police, McEwen was extradited back to New York and arraigned in Orange County Court.

Following his extradition, McEwen was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, June 28.

