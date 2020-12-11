Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Madoff Ponzi Scheme Victims To Get Nearly $500M More In Distributions
Police & Fire

'Swatting' Incident At Rockland Target Draws Massive Response

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Spring Valley Target store was the victim of a 'swatting' incident.
The Spring Valley Target store was the victim of a 'swatting' incident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police were victims of a "swatting incident" after officers responded to a call from a man who was threatening to blow-up and harm patrons at a store in Rockland County.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, when the Spring Valley Police Department received a phone call from a male in the Target Store at the Spring Valley Marketplace who stated he was armed, had multiple hostages, and placed explosives throughout the store, said Spring Valley Police Det. Matthew Galli.

The Spring Valley Police Department immediately dispatched units to the location and the incident turned into a multi-departmental operation being lead by the Spring Valley Police Department, Galli said.

The Target Store was evacuated and cleared by agencies on the scene as well as numerous canine units from throughout the state.

Once the Target Store was deemed safe of any immediate threat, the store was re-opened as well as the rest of vehicular and pedestrian traffic to the Spring Valley Marketplace, Galli said.

"Although the investigation is currently pending, it appears that the initial call was a 'swatting' incident," Galli said.

The following agencies assisted in the operation:

  • Clarkstown Police Department, 
  • Ramapo Police Department, 
  • Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, 
  • New York State Police, 
  • MTA Police, 
  • South Nyack Grandview Police, 
  • FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, 
  • Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, 
  • Spring Valley Fire Department, 
  • Spring Hill Ambulance, 
  • Rockland County Paramedic Services.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.