Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Woman Admits To Dealing Meth, Selling Guns In Area
Police & Fire

SUV With Child Inside Stolen In Hudson Valley Crashes

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two suspects are at large after stealing an SUV with a baby inside in Northern Westchester.
Two suspects are at large after stealing an SUV with a baby inside in Northern Westchester. Photo Credit: Pixabay/@fsHH

Two suspects are at large after stealing an SUV in Northern Westchester that had a toddler inside, police said.

Late on Wednesday, April 13, a Nissan SUV was stolen in Peekskill, leading to a short chase, police said, before the driver crashed in the area of North Broadway in Tarrytown, at which point he and a passenger fled on foot.

Officials said that two have not been apprehended. The infant was safely recovered and transported to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation.

The child has was in good condition when found and has since been reunited with family.

County police also responded to the scene, and a K9 and aerial unit were called in to assist with the search, though no arrests have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.