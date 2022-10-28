SUV Crashes Into Firehouse In Area

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a woman drove an SUV into the front of a firehouse.

The incident took place in Orange County around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the village of Chester on Main Street near Route 94.

The woman, whose license was suspended, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the village of Chester Police said.

Police said the woman "seemed confused," but there was no alcohol or drug use suspected.

No firefighters were in the firehouse at the time of the incident, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Police declined to provide the name of the driver at this time.

