Suspicious Fires In Rockland Raising Concerns

A village in the area is investigating a series of suspicious fires.

The fires have been started in the early morning or late at night in the Rockland County municipality.

The Suffern Police Department said on Thursday, April 1 said the fires have been set in the Boulevard area of the village of Suffern.

"We are asking residents to contact the police desk if they see anything suspicious," the department said.

The department is also asking residents to review any video footage they may have from Ring-type doorbells or surveillance cameras for any unknown people in the area.

"Residents are encouraged to keep their residences well-lit if possible," they added.

Residents are also encouraged to have working batteries in their smoke detectors.

Anyone with information should contact the department at 845-357-2300.

