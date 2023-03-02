Suspects Of Hudson Valley Armed Robbery Caught After Multi-County Chase

Over a period of 24 hours, two stolen vehicles and five armed robbery suspects that had traveled into Westchester from other states and counties were caught, police said.

The three incidents happened on both Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 1, when three different stolen vehicles entered Mount Vernon and were caught by the city's police department.

The first incident started on Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. when five suspects who had been involved in an Orange County armed robbery that had happened in Monroe entered Mount Vernon on North Columbus Avenue.

The vehicle was already being pursued by the New York City Police Department, which had lost track of it. However, the Mount Vernon PD was quickly able to find it and placed three of the vehicle's five occupants under arrest. Two other suspects then ran away from the vehicle on foot but were found under the front porch of a residence two blocks away with the help of a K-9 unit from the Westchester County Police Department.

The second incident happened on Wednesday when Mount Vernon PD was notified that a stolen vehicle from New York City had entered Mount Vernon.

Officers were then able to find the vehicle and apprehend it, also recovering a firearm from the car.

The third incident within the 24-hour span also happened on Wednesday, when another stolen vehicle from New Jersey entered Mount Vernon. Once again, the department was able to find the vehicle and arrest the occupants.

Information regarding the identity of the suspects and their charges has not been released by the department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.