Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: NY Lawmakers Reach Deal To Legalize Pot For Recreational Use
Police & Fire

Suspect Wanted In Shooting Death Of Man Found Lying On Area Sidewalk Arrested, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The site of the homicide.
The site of the homicide. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Ulster County have arrested a suspect wanted for the shooting death of a man found lying on a city sidewalk.

Truvock Noble, aka Jeffrey Ali, age 45, undomiciled, was arrested on Tuesday, March 23 in the town of Fishkill, by Kingston and Fishkill Police for the Sunday, March 21 killing of Erick Crawford, age 38, of Kingston, said the Kingston Police.

Craw was found after Kingston police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Liberty Stree just off Boardway, police said.

 Officers arrived at the scene and found Crawford, who had been shot twice, lying on the sidewalk in front of 14 Liberty St. 

Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the victim. Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly afterward and took over medical care. 

Crawford was transported by ambulance to the Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus where he died a few hours later. He had been shot once in the torso and once in the thigh, police said.

An investigation into the homicide led to Noble who was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the murder and the motive behind it.

Anyone with information on the shooting or any other crime is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.