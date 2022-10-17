Suspect On Loose After Shooting In Parking Lot Of Insurance Company In Hudson Valley

A suspect is on the loose after allegedly shooting a man in the torso in a parking lot in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 in the City of Poughkeepsie in the area of 96 Main St.

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Det. Lt. Matt Clark, police received several 911 calls reporting a person had been shot on Main Street in an insurance company parking lot.

Responding officers found a 32-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his torso, Clark said.

The unidentified victim was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening wound, he added.

Evidence was located indicating the shooting occurred in the parking lot of 110 Main St.

"The victim and potential witnesses were reluctant to participate in the investigation and prosecution of this crime at the time of the incident," Clark said.

Anyone with information should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.