Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Suspect On Loose After Man Found Shot Dead Inside Vehicle In Area

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Paulding Street in Peekskill.
Paulding Street in Peekskill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead inside a vehicle in Northern Westchester.

It happened at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 9 in Peekskill.

That's when Peekskill Police responded to the 900 block of Paulding Street for a report of a suspicious man who had been sitting in a vehicle for an extended period of time.

Officers checked on this man, who was believed to be sleeping with the engine running, according to Peekskill Police.

After finding this man unresponsive, Peekskill paramedics were dispatched to the scene and pronounced him dead.

A further investigation revealed a gunshot wound to the chest of this man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Emmanuel Jordan, a former Peekskill resident, currently living in Mohegan Lake.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com.

Anonymous tips may also be made at cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

