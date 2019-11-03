Suspect On Loose After Fatal Shooting At Area Restaurant

A suspect is at large after a fatal shooting that happened overnight at a restaurant in the area.

State Troopers and the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to Made In Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar located at 505 Schutt Road Extension in Middletown, for a report of a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 3 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Upon their arrival at the scene, troopers and Wallkill Police located a male victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Neither the victim's name nor age has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845.344.5300. Information may be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

