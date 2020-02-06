Suspect Nabbed Shortly After Attempting To Rob Man In Downtown Nyack, Police Say

An attempted robbery in Rockland County went wrong for the robber who was arrested following the foiled attempt, police said.

Nyack resident John Hall allegedly approached his victim near the intersection of Cedar Street and Main Street in Nyack at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, police said. Hall allegedly approached his victim and said “give me what you got,” and a struggle ensued.

It is alleged that Hall’s victim was able to elude him and was able to break free of the struggle. Hall’s alleged victim began to ran away with Hall in pursuit until he was able to notify a police officer on patrol.

Following an investigation, Hall was taken into police custody without taking anything from his victim.

Hall, 56, was arrested and charged with third-degree attempted robbery. He was released and issued an appearance ticket to return to Nyack Justice Court on Thursday, Feb. 13 to respond to the charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.