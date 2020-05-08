Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suspect Nabbed In Violent Robbery Near Busy Intersection In Nanuet

Joe Lombardi
A suspect has been nabbed in a violent robbery near a busy intersection in Rockland.
On Monday, May 4 at approximately 5:40 p.m., the Clarkstown Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Route 59 and Forman Drive in Nanuet.

The victim stated that an unknown man had punched him, stole his cell phone and money, according to Clarkstown Police.

The victim was able to provide officers with a description of the suspect, which led officers to locate the suspect, along with the victim’s property at a nearby hotel, police said

The suspect was identified as Dainell Blacknall, 29, of Suffern.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery (felony) and third-degree assault (misdemeanor).

Blacknall was arraigned virtually by the presiding magistrate and bail was set at $10,000. He was transported to Rockland County Jail and he will return to court on Monday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m.

