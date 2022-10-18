Suspect Nabbed In Robbery Of Gas Station In Hudson Valley

A 35-year-old man is being charged with robbing a Northern Westchester County gas station and assaulting an employee.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4 a.m., police responded to a robbery in Peekskill, at the Mobil gas station located at 120 Washington St. where they found a male employee who had suffered a cut to his face, police said.

The employee then told police that a man had argued with him, slashed his face, and stolen more than $1,000 from the cash register before running from the scene.

Police then pursued a man on South Street that matched a description given by the employee and detained him after a short chase, according to Peekskill Police.

The man is identified as Nelson Rosa, of Yonkers, police said.

According to police, Rosa was arrested and charged with:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree assault

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Rosa will be arraigned in Peekskill City Court, police said.

The gas station employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for the cut on his face, and was later released, authorities said.

