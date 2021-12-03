Suspect Nabbed In Hit-Run Hudson Valley Crash

A suspect has been apprehended after a 40-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Northern Westchester.

Demetrios Doupis, of Yorktown, was found on Route 6 in Yorktown around 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 after police received a call regarding a person lying in the roadway.

A. vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 6, between Sunnyside Street and Barger Street, struck Doupis and left the scene of the crash, Yorktown PD Lt. John Delulio said.

Police searching the area of the crash. Rockland Video Productions

An investigation was immediately launched by the Yorktown Police Department that continued into Thursday, March 11.

Information of a possible suspect vehicle was developed and investigators were able to identify a license plate number for the vehicle, Yorktown Police said.

At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, investigators went to the suspect's residence where they allegedly located the parked vehicle, according to police.

Investigators made contact with the suspect and he agreed to respond to Yorktown Police Headquarters for an interview.

Following the interview, he was placed under arrest for allegedly leaving the scene of the fatal accident that occurred the night before. The suspect's vehicle was seized as evidence.

On Friday morning, March 12, Yorktown Police announced that the 45-year-old Yorktown man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony. The man's name has not yet been released.

He was arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court by Judge Salvatore Lagonia and released on his own recognizance.

He is due back in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, March 16.

