Suspect Nabbed In Attempted Robbery At Bank Of America Brand In Area

A man wanted in connection with an attempted Hudson Valley bank robbery was nabbed by police.

Orange County resident Basil Martusevich, age 56, of the town of Newburgh, was caught around 10:45 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4.

The attempted robbery took place in the town of Newburgh around 5 p.m. Friday at the Bank of America, located at 1414 Route 300, said Lt. Peter Talarico.

During the attempted robbery, Martusevich threatened a teller with a gun and then fled the scene, Talarico said.

Through interviews and an investigation, Martusevich was identified as a suspect, he added.

Martusevich was charged with attempted robbery and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

The department was assisted by the New York State Police and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.

