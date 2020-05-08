Suspect Nabbed In Armed Robbery At Greenburgh Gas Station

A man who allegedly robbed a Westchester gas station at gunpoint before fleeing with cash has been apprehended, police announced.

The incident took place around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, May 7, at the Mobil gas station located at 381 Knollwood Road in Greenburgh, said Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell.

The suspect, identified as Mokosh Wilson, 21, of Yonkers, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register and safe, Powell said.

He then fled on foot, with the proceeds, east onto Tarrytown Road, according to Powell.

Patrol Officers canvassed the immediate area, assisted by the Westchester County Police and K9 unit without finding the suspect.

Wilson was arrested on Friday, May 8 and charged with one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C Felony. He was scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon.

Greenburgh Police detectives were assisted by members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and Yonkers Police Department.

