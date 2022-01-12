Suspect Nabbed For Stealing Audi, TV, Computer From Area Residence, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police said he stole a luxury car, a television, and a computer from an area home.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in Ulster County on State Route 209 in the Town of Rochester at about 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to New York State Police.

Investigators found that a 2012 Audi A4, a television, and a computer were missing from the home.

The following day, New Paltz Police Department told State Police that the stolen Audi was found unoccupied behind a restaurant On Old Route 299 in New Paltz.

After an investigation, police arrested 35-year-old Michael Devoll, of Ulster, on Monday, Jan. 10.

Devoll was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree burglary.

He was arraigned and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

