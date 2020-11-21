Suspect Nabbed For Stabbing, Robbery Incident In Westchester

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and robbing another man in Westchester.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, when the Greenburgh Police responded to the area of 47 Tarrytown Road for a report of a stabbing, said Det. Sgt. Daniel Massett.

Upon police arrival, the 38-year-old male victim of the robbery was located with a stab wound to his chest. He was transported to The Westchester Medical Center by Greenburgh Police EMS where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, Massett said.

The victim told officers that cash, his cell phone, and his 2019 Blue Honda Civic was stolen during the robbery.

After a brief investigation lead by the Greenburgh Police Detective Division, with assistance from the Greenburgh Street Crime Unit, White Plains PD, and K9’s from Westchester County PD and Putnam County SD, Prince Rogers, of Greenburgh, was apprehended in the City of White Plains.

The vehicle was recovered and Rogers was charged with robbery and assault.

He is being held pending arraignment by Greenburgh Town Court.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Greenburgh Police at 914-989-1700.

