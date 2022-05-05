Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Suspect Nabbed For Shooting Repo Man, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man who was attempting to repossess a car.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the City of Poughkeepsie around 2:10 a.m., Thursday, May 5.

Officers responded to South Avenue after receiving a call from a man saying he had been shot while attempting to repossess a car, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

An investigation found other people involved and located seven 9mm shell casings in the area of 97 South Ave., Clark said.

After interviewing all involved, a Glock 9mm handgun with the serial number ground off was located in the bushes in front of the old Rite Aid on South Avenue, Clark said.

Officers arrested Kelly R. Thompson Jr., age 21, of the city of Poughkeepsie, and charged him with:

  • Attempted assault
  • Two counts of possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal use of a firearm

Thompson was held pending his arraignment, the other people were released without charges, Clark said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or any other gun-related crime should call the city of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

