Suspect Nabbed For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Area

An area woman was found dead inside her home after police received a 911 call for a possible homicide.

Sullivan County resident Louisa S. Butler, age 90, of the town of Liberty, was found dead inside the home around 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

As a result of the investigation, state police charged James M. Brodie, age 75, of Liberty, with second-degree murder, Nevel said.

State police declined to release information on Brodie's connection to the victim.

He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail with no bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2.

The investigation was conducted by the New York State Police with the assistance of the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

