Suspect Nabbed After Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash At Shopping Center In Hudson Valley

A suspect has been apprehended after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash at a busy shopping center in Northern Westchester.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the town of Lewisboro at the Orchard Square Shopping Center at the intersection of routes 35 and 121 in the hamlet of Cross River.

The victim, Randi J. Blattberg, age 65, of Mount Vernon, was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco with life-threatening injuries, New York State Police said. She was later transported to Westchester Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation determined the operator who struck the victim and then fled the scene was Jeffrey S. Dickens, age 62, of South Salem. He was subsequently arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a Class D felony.

Dickens was arraigned before the town of Lewisboro Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $35,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or $200,000 partially secure bond. He is scheduled to reappear before the court on Monday, Dec. 12.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.