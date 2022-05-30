Suspect Nabbed After Woman Is Fatally Stabbed In Residential Neighborhood In Region

A suspect has been apprehended after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home in a residential neighborhood in the region.

Multiple agencies responded to the home in the Town of Wappinger at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, May 29 for a report of a female who had been injured, said Captain John A. Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival by Sheriff’s Office deputies and New York State Police troopers, it was discovered that the female had suffered from stab wounds, at which time she was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where she later died, Watterson said.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was later located and taken into custody in the City of Poughkeepsie, said Watterson, who noted "at this time there is no threat to public safety."

Neither the identity of the victim nor the suspect have been released.

"The investigation is currently in its beginning stages, and at this time no further information will be released in order to protect its integrity," Watterson said. "Specific details will be released at a later time as the investigation progresses and circumstances allow."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 or via the tip line at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

The Dutchess Sheriff’s Office and state police were assisted by:

City of Poughkeepsie Police,

Town of Poughkeepsie Police,

Town of Hyde Park Police.

The incident came a day after a 64-year-old woman, identified as Nina Robinson, was fatally stabbed in the city of Poughkeepsie.

A suspect, Stanley Robinson Jr., age 37, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with one count of second-degree murder on Saturday, May 28.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.