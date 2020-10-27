Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suspect Nabbed After Robbery Of Mobil Station In Area

Kathy Reakes
A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Mobil gas station in Ulster County.
One person has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Mobil gas station in the area.

According to New York State Police, the robbery took place around 10:45 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, in Ulster County at the Mobil station on State Route 32 in the town of Rosendale, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When troopers arrived on the scene the suspect had fled the area. The clerk was able to give the troopers a description of the suspect and his vehicle. 

Troopers located and arrested the alleged suspect, Gary L. Hoffman, 30 of Kingston.

He was charged with felony robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.

 He was arraigned in the Town of Rosendale Court Hoffman and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. 

