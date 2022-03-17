Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed After Investigation Of Drug Sales At Area Motel

Kathy Reakes
Christopher J. Norris
Christopher J. Norris Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for drug sales at an area motel following an investigation.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested Christopher J. Norris, age 39, of Hyde Park, on Tuesday, March 15, in connection with an investigation into drug sales out of a local motel in Hyde Park.

Norris was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance, said the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

He was also found to have three outstanding arrest warrants issued by the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court, officials said. 

Norris was processed at the Hyde Park Police Department and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. 

The name of the motel was not released pending an ongoing investigation. 

If anyone has information about individuals selling drugs you are urged to contact the confidential tip-line at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com or call 845-463-6040.  

