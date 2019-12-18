Suspect In Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins Nabbed Burglarizing Westchester Home

A man who was a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins was nabbed by police after he was allegedly caught breaking into an area home.

Jonathan Martin, 27, of Sleepy Hollow, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 17, after Tarrytown Police spotted him acting suspiciously in the area of South Broadway, said Tarrytown Police Lt. Greg Budnar.

Officers quickly recognized Martin, who is a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred over the past several weeks within the Village of Tarrytown, Budnar said.

Officers continued to watch as Martin entered a residential neighborhood on Leroy Avenue.

While on Leroy Avenue, Martin allegedly entered the property of a residential home in the rear of the house.

Officers then watched as Martin broke into the residence, Budnar said.

With the assistance of the Irvington Police Department, a perimeter was established and Martin was arrested inside the home.

During an investigation, Martin was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items that directly connect him to several of Tarrytown’s vehicle break-ins, Budnar said.

Martin was charged with felony burglary and remanded to the Westchester County Jail on $1,000 cash bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.