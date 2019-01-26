Suspect In Custody After Fatal Shooting Of Teen In Hudson Valley

A former high school student in Westchester died after being shot multiple times by another teen who was taken into custody, police announced.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to the corner of 4th Street and Washington Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.

Upon arrival, New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that officers found a 17-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers administered first aid at the scene, and the teen was transported to an area hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting led police to identify a 16-year-old suspect who was tracked down near Glen Place and Beechwood Avenue in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and taken into custody without incident.

Both teens were New Rochelle residents and their names are being withheld due to their ages.

No charges have been announced.

The New Rochelle School District issued a statement saying "it learned Tuesday evening that a young person who previously attended New Rochelle High School was involved in an incident in the community that resulted in the student's death.

“Our hearts and deep condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, and we join in collectively mourning this tragic loss of such a young life.”

Coyne noted that this is an active investigation, and any charges will be announced at a later date. Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

