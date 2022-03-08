Suspect Faces Felony Charge After Officer-Involved Hudson Valley Shooting

An area man has been arrested for criminal possession of a weapon after being shot by police when he allegedly threatened them with a knife.

Dutchess County resident Michael Becerril, age 29, of Fishkill, was charged on Tuesday, March 8, by New York State Police.

Becerril, who was shot at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, at The Views at Rocky Glenn in the town of Fishkill, was arraigned virtually and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $250,000 secure bond, or $500,000 unsecured bond after he is released from Westchester Medical Center, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The shooting, by Fishkill Police Officers Joseph DiPalma, John Hurtado, and Sergeant Gerald Cocozza, took place while the officers were investigating a domestic dispute at the complex when they were approached by Becerril who was armed with a knife, said Hicks.

Becerril ignored the officers’ verbal commands to drop the knife and an officer deployed a department-issued taser, which was not effective, Hicks added.

The investigation determined Becerril was shot while he physically fought with the officers trying to take him into custody, Hicks said.

Chassity N. Wade, age 30, was also shot during the incident and appears to have been attempting to stop the confrontation and disarm Becerril, police said.

No police officers were injured.

The investigation continues into the incident.

