Suspect Dead, Two Police Officers Shot In Drug Raid At Ardsley Motel

A suspect is dead and two officers were shot during an overnight police-involved shooting at a motel in Westchester.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 during an FBI drug raid at the Ardsley Acres Motel on Saw Mill River Road in Ardsley conducted with numerous other departments.

As officers made contact with the unidentified 43-year-old suspect, the suspect fired upon the officers, Ardsley Police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two officers shot, both from the Ardsley Police Department, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if they were struck by shots from the suspect or by friendly fire.

Authorities say the raid, executed with a search warrant, targeted the suspect and that the scene is now safe.

The adjacent Saw Mill River Parkway was shut down while the incident was unfolding on Saw Mill River Road.

An investigation of the shooting is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

