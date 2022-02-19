Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder After Serious Assault In Hudson Valley

The identities of both the suspect and victim have been released following a serious assault at a storage facility in the area.

The assault took place at the EZ Storage facility in Dutchess County around 8:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 on Route 9D in the town of Fishkill.

The suspect, now identified as Jamal A. Alsayes, age 46, of Middletown, was taken into custody without incident when troopers arrived at the scene.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, state police announced Alsayes has been charged with first-degree attempted murder.

The male victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Beacon Voluntary Ambulance services with serious injuries.

He's now been ID'd as Tarek C. Hardanger, age 66, of Fishkill, and he remains in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, state police said.

Alsayes was arraigned before the town of Wappinger court and was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear before the town of Fishkill court on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

This investigation is ongoing.

