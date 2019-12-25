Suspect Charged After Woman Struck, Killed In Rockland Hit-Run

The driver of an SUV has been charged with fleeing the scene after fatally striking a woman crossing a busy stretch of Route 9W, police said.

It happened in Rockland County on Tuesday night, Dec. 24, just before 9:45 p.m. at the intersection 9W and Filors Lane in Stony Point.

After the crash, the SUV had last been seen traveling south on Route 9W, police said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, Stony Point Police announced that both the vehicle and driver were located by police.

The driver of the SUV, a Honda Pilot, 27-year-old Jorge Flores-Villalba, of Haverstraw, was charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony. He was arraigned in town court, released without bail and is due back in court on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The 35-year-old victim was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center shortly after the crash. Her identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who was a witness to the incident or has information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau of the Stony Point Police Dept. at 845-786-2422 as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.