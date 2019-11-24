Suspect Caught After Injuring Victim During Tappan Robbery, Police Say

A 21-year-old suspect who allegedly assaulted a man before robbing him while asking for a ride home in a Rockland County parking lot was tracked down by police and arrested.

Spring Valley resident Bryan Palma was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 21, following an investigation into an assault and robbery in a parking lot behind a row of stores on Old Tappan Road in Tappan.

Police said that at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, Palma was allegedly in the rear parking lot of 67 Old Tappan Road, asking people in the area for a ride home.

At one point, Palma allegedly approached a vehicle, and while asking the occupants of the car for a ride, he dropped his money on the ground, and when he went to pick it up, Palma kicked the man multiple times and robbed him. Palma then fled the scene.

Palma’s alleged victim was taken to Nyack Hospital for treatment and suffered a broken nose, among other injuries.

The investigation by Orangetown police detectives led to the arrest of Palma, who was charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree assault. He was arraigned in Orangetown Justice Court and released. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, Dec. 2.

