Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Suspect Caught After Injuring Victim During Rockland Robbery, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Orangetown tracked down a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man in Tappan. Photo Credit: Pixabay
67 Old Tappan Road in Tappan. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old suspect who allegedly assaulted a man before robbing him while asking for a ride home in a Rockland County parking lot was tracked down by police and arrested.

Spring Valley resident Bryan Palma was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 21, following an investigation into an assault and robbery in a parking lot behind a row of stores on Old Tappan Road in Tappan.

Police said that at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, Palma was allegedly in the rear parking lot of 67 Old Tappan Road, asking people in the area for a ride home.

At one point, Palma allegedly approached a vehicle, and while asking the occupants of the car for a ride, he dropped his money on the ground, and when he went to pick it up, Palma kicked the man multiple times and robbed him. Palma then fled the scene.

Palma’s alleged victim was taken to Nyack Hospital for treatment and suffered a broken nose, among other injuries.

The investigation by Orangetown police detectives led to the arrest of Palma, who was charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree assault. He was arraigned in Orangetown Justice Court and released. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, Dec. 2.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.