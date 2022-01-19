Suspect Busted For Stealing $250K Of Phones During Heist At Area Best Buy

A second suspect who was part of an operation that stole nearly $250,000 worth of cellphones from a Hudson Valley Best Buy has been apprehended by investigators, state police authorities announced.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2020, State Police in Orange County responded to an alarm at Best Buy in Monroe, where there was a reported burglary in progress.

En route to Best Buy, police said troopers spotted a grey Subaru Crosstrek with no license plates and three people inside the vehicle on Larkin Drive, prompting a traffic stop.

According to investigators, two passengers fled the vehicle, while the driver - later identified as Long Island resident Edward Callegari, age 47, of West Islip - eventually complied and stopped the Subaru on Route 218 in the Hudson Valley.

The two passengers who fled on foot were not located by state police investigators at the time of the incident.

Police said that while investigating the suspect vehicle, detectives seized 228 Samsung Galaxy phones worth a total of nearly $250,000.

Callegari was charged at the time with:

Driving while ability impaired by drugs (DWAI);

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Conspiracy;

Grand larceny;

Burglary;

Criminal mischief;

Reckless endangerment;

Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle;

Resisting arrest;

Unlawful possession of radio devices;

Possession of burglar tools.

Numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

Callegari was arraigned in the Town of Monroe Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following his arrest.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, state police announced the arrest of Brooklyn resident Jarred Sweeney, age 32, who was identified by investigators as one of the fleeing suspects and arrested without incident.

Sweeney was charged with:

Third-degree burglary;

Criminal mischief;

Second-degree grand larceny.

Each of the charges against Sweeney is a felony.

Police noted that the investigation and Sweeney’s subsequent arrest, was the product of a multi-agency search that included:

State Police Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation;

State Police Forensics Investigation Unit

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Major Theft Task Force;

New York City Police Department;

Best Buy Organized Retail Crime Manager.

