Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Weather Whiplash: Wintry Mix, Snow Will Arrive After Temps Surge To Near 60 During Rainstorm
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Nanuet Teen Found Shot In Ramapo Street

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A teen from Nanuet who was found lying in the street overnight with a gunshot wound is now in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center.
A teen from Nanuet who was found lying in the street overnight with a gunshot wound is now in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center. Photo Credit: File

A suspect is on the loose after a teen who was found lying in the street overnight with a gunshot wound is now in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center.

Police in Rockland County responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Dwight Avenue and Mallory Road in Hillcrest. ‬at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7

‪Arriving officers located the 19-year-old man from Nanuet suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Ramapo Police. ‬

‪Rockland Paramedics and Springhill Ambulance Corps initially transported the victim to Nyack Hospital. He has since been transferred to Westchester Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to police.

‪Ramapo Police received assistance from numerous police agencies including; Clarkstown Police, Orangetown Police, Rockland County Sheriff’s Dept., New York State Police, Spring Valley Police, Suffern Police, and Westchester County Aviation. ‬

Police are not releasing any further information due to ongoing investigative efforts. ‬

Police say there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the neighborhood related to the incident. ‬

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.