Suspect At Large After Man Found Shot Dead In Rockland

Police are searching for a person involved in the early morning murder of a man in Rockland.

The man was found dead in a car around 8:40 a.m. Friday, June 28, near Old Nyack Turnpike, between Route 45 and Noyes Avenue, in the Spring Valley section of town, said the Ramapo police.

The suspect fled the scene. Police are investigating the scene, which is behind a shopping center.

No additional information was available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

