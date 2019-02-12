Suspect At Large After 39-Year-Old Man Shot, Critically Injured In Area

Contact Us
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed On Snowmobile In Area
Zak Failla
John Crawford Senior Housing in Monticello.
John Crawford Senior Housing in Monticello. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A suspect is on the run as police in the area investigate a shooting at an affordable housing community, police said.

Officers from the Monticello Police Department were notified by Sullivan County 911 of a reported shooting victim at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at John Crawford Senior Housing on North Street in the Village of Monticello, Police Lt. Mark Johnston said.

Police said those responding officers found a 39-year-old man from Monticello who had been shot multiple times. The man was transported by Mobile Medic Ambulance to the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. He was then flown to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooting suspect remains at large. The incident is currently being investigated by the Monticello Police Department, New York State Police and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact police investigators in Monticello by calling (845) 794-4422.

